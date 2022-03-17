Gender ideology is a threat to women’s single sex spaces

Hats off to women who protested about single sex spaces at Belfast City Hall on March 5, and stood up to so-called ‘feminists’

I am writing in regards to the article that was published last Monday highlighting a group of women protesting about single sex spaces at Belfast City Hall (‘Two feminist rallies in Belfast illustrate split in movement over transgenderism,’ March 7, see link below).

Can I begin first by saying hats off to these women for standing up to the aggressive lobbying from Stonewall and the so-called Women’s Sector ‘feminists’ who claim to speak on behalf of us all.

They don’t.

Letter to the editor

Indeed many of them struggle to define the word woman. And if you cannot define the word woman, then what use is your feminism really?

I will help clear up any confusion for them. A woman is an adult human female. Nothing more. And certainly never less.

I would bet my house on it that many more women in Northern Ireland would have chosen to stand at City Hall in defence of this taboo word than attend an International Women’s Day event which platformed and prioritised men. Men who believe they are women and can claim any sense of expertise in what it means to be a woman.

Frankly it is insulting. And plenty of us are fed up of being polite about it.

As a married Lesbian woman with young children, I write to you in order to add my concerns to a conversation that really needs to be struck up openly.

Especially focussing on Stonewall’s ideological capture of our institutions, and the implications of gender identity. I refer specifically to Self ID, which is a direct threat to women’s single sex spaces, children’s safety and indeed the rights of same sex attracted people like myself.

To put it plainly: any organisation that ignores the material reality of biology is denying women and girls the right to challenge the sex-based oppression we experience. It erases same-sex attraction, thus rendering lesbians no different to straight women.

Our supposed gay charities repeat mantras that men can be women simply by ‘self identifying’ as a woman, and that lesbians can have male genitalia.

It is outrageous, and some of the worst homophobia I have ever encountered. Coming from within my own house, so to speak.

Gender ideology blurs the boundaries around the safeguarding of children by asserting some children can have an innate ‘gender identity’ that may be incongruent with their physical body, and which requires social and/or medical transition.

This is a fraudulent claim. A blatant lie sold to naive youngsters trying to navigate our ever enduring sexist society.

Gender ideology steals away a parent’s authority to be responsible to their children. Children who have demonstrable vulnerabilities such as autism and are suffering from complex traumas which are not being addressed first and foremost. Young girls especially who are so susceptible to social contagion are falling prey to it. It must not be ignored.

To echo Rachel Moran, one of the speakers at the City Hall protest, Northern Ireland is being issued a warning. The Republic of Ireland used stealth activism to sneak Self ID into Irish law under the guise of a marriage equality referendum. Irish policy makers cared little about the dignity and safety of women when they decided it would be just and fair to house male sex offenders in Limerick Women’s Prison.

Can I ask your readers do they think this is fair?

Answers on a letter to the editor will suffice.

So I ask kindly, and on behalf of all the women like me who are worried about our rights and those of our children, for the News Letter to continue to pay attention to individuals speaking up about this issue.

Please continue helping to open up this desperately needed conversation by platforming the voices of concern like my own, and encouraging others to be a little more brave like those women at City Hall.

As a starting point I shall leave you with one final word to consider.

Transwidows.

Check its meaning on Google if you are unsure. It is neglected form of domestic violence.