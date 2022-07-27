George Mitchell: David Trimble was willing to take very difficult decisions

A decade after the Belfast Agreement, Senator George Mitchell, left, and David Trimble, right, at Queen's University in Belfast for conferment of honorary degrees on Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern. Picture: Diane Magill

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Lord David Trimble, former First Minister of Northern Ireland and Nobel Laureate.

There would have been no agreement on April 10, 1998, without the courage and determination of David Trimble. His willingness to take very difficult decisions was a key factor that enabled the two governments and the participating parties to reach agreement.

The people of Northern Ireland, the UK, and Ireland owe David a heavy debt of gratitude for the personal and political sacrifices he made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

He will be remembered as a major political leader whose courage and determination saved hundreds of lives and changed for the better thousands more.

My sincere condolences to Lady Daphne, Richard, Victoria, Sarah, and Nicholas.