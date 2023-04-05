Gerry Adams seems to be saying that if not for the Good Friday Agreement the IRA would have continued to kill hundreds of people
A letter from Professor JW Foster:
By Letters
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
Gerry Adams is quoted as saying in a PA News Agency interview that "Thousands of people are alive today because of the peace brought about by the Good Friday Agreement" (see link below). Since 60% of those who were sent to their graves were victims of the IRA's terrorist campaign, is this not tantamount to saying that without the GFA, the IRA would have continued to kill many hundreds of people?
Professor. J.W. Foster, British Columbia, Canada