Gregory Campbell: Political leaders of nationalism have unfortunately made the North West of Northern Ireland even more divided than before

Representatives of the nationalist majority in Londonderry act as if they talk for the minority. The job fair Army saga was a further attack on people there who cherish their Britishness

Those representing the nationalist and republican majority community in Londonderry and the North West have overseen a policy and practice for decades that is completely at odds with the concept that they talk much about ie. diversity being our strength etc.

Successive elections have shown that the same political representatives have a large majority in Londonderry - they exercise that right as they are properly entitled to, but they also act as if there are no views other than their own in the North West.

Whatever the issue - Middle East, Donald Trump, Bloody Sunday, Army veterans, police or Army recruitments etc. - the same political representatives act and speak, usually declaring that "the people of Derry demand...." or "the people of Derry do not want or accept ....." with no thought or acceptance of the irrefutable fact that they do not speak for other people in Londonderry who disagree with them.

Letter to the editor

The issue of the jobs fair resulting in the Army not taking a stall for those who may be interested while those who aren't can simply ignore it, is a further attack on people in Londonderry who cherish our Britishness.

It's as if because there are Apprentice Boys and Orange Order parades in the city, SF and the SDLP have 'box ticked' the cultural diversity agenda as a nationalist city and we the unionist minority should be grateful we are permitted to hold these parades.

The more they act in a way that it is their views and their opinions alone which are relevant, the further away are the prospects of breaking down the wrong perceptions that exist.

It is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest political ironies that those who repeatedly talk of uniting people and accepting difference have done so much to divide us.

The leader of the largest section of nationalism/republicanism has a massive credibility problem when she keeps repeating the mantra that she is the first minister for all while also saying there was no alternative to the violence of the Provisional IRA.

While work must continue to break down barriers that have caused massive division, it is an unfortunate reality that the political leaders of nationalism have helped to create a more politically divided region than has been the case for 40 years.