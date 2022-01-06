Letter to the editor

What a strange letter from Gregory Campbell on what he calls the ‘hard border’ and also the dogmatic quote he gives by Helen McEntee, Fine Gael (‘There’s no chance of a hard land border so there should be no Irish Sea barrier,’ Jan 5).

Can I ask him if there is a ‘hard border’ between Sweden and Norway, Norway being outside the EU? There is a ‘normal’ border that works as international borders do. What about the border between Canada, where I live, and the US? It’s the longest international border in the world between two countries, 8,891 km. Works without friction. Then what about the borders with the many countries to the east and south of the EU? Violence?

Leo Varadkar told the EU there was likely to be violence if a ‘hard’ border was put in place by the EU. Of course there will be smuggling, as there has been since partition, and is across most international borders. But violence?

Varadkar made it clear to unionists when he looked in his crystal ball, that for sure a united Ireland would happen in his lifetime, donning the cloak of Sinn Fein as they gain in popularity in the polls. But maybe he should look in his own backyard where polls reveal Irish people do not want unity if it means increased taxes, concessions on the national anthem and flag and even an end to the Angelus bell bonged out on RTE twice daily, the only public service broadcaster in the world that has the distinction to do this.

Robin Bury, Toronto

