Stephen Farry of Alliance, Colum Eastwood SDLP, Michelle O’Neill SF, Clare Bailey Green. Their parties had called for the rigorous implementation of the protocol

As we approach the Northern Ireland Assembly election, it is important to remember that every single party has called for mitigations and derogations to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Alliance Party, SDLP, NI Greens and Sinn Fein previously released a joint statement calling for the rigorous implementation of the protocol but have since seemingly demurred and now seek mitigations.

Without doubt, full implementation of the protocol would be devastating for the operation of the UK internal market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The number of checks on goods at NI ports would increase hugely. Fees would be charged for these checks. A pet border would be enforced. Online shopping and parcels from the rest of the UK would be subject to customs declarations. Passenger luggage on ferries would be checked as per the recent European Commission audit report on the protocol.

Even with the grace periods in place we can start to see the effects of divergence as EU regulations on toys, medical devices, gas devices,weighing devices continue or come into effect in Northern Ireland but not the rest of the UK.

It is therefore important to ask the Alliance party, the SDLP, Sinn Fein and others if they agree with a pet border?

Do they agree with customs on shopping from the rest of the UK?

Manufacturing NI has recently suggested that the grace periods should be made permanent. Do Naomi Long, Stephen Farry, Colum Eastwood and Claire Bailey agree?

Certainly recent polling from Ashcroft and LucidTalk have indicated both Alliance and SDLP oriented voters want change, mitigations and derogations to ease trade within the UK.

It seems increasingly unlikely that an executive will be formed after the election, primarily due to the out working of the protocol which has been deemed by the courts to have ‘subjugated’ the Act of Union.

The legal debate on this is destined for the UK Supreme Court.

There will need to be government action on both the protocol and the structures and functioning of the Belfast Agreement.

The government must make good on previous commitments in the New Decade New Approach deal to restore the NI Assembly with regards to strengthening the UK internal market.

Article 6 of the Act of Union will need to be restored.

It remains to be seen if the government will move forward with previous suggestions by the Prime Minister and the Command Paper to remove checks on goods remaining within the UK internal market.