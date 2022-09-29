Grossly offensive from SDLP leader

Letter to the editor

Is it a case of the mask slipping from the face of SDLP leader Colum Eastwood when he is reported to have said in his remarks on the release of recent census figures on the ratio of Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland that it was in his words: ‘We’ve shattered the bonds of an aggressive state which ingrained discrimination against a Catholic minority?’

This I find grossly offensive as unlike the Protestant population at the founding of the Irish Free State in 1922, which saw its population dwindle from some 10% to little over 2% today, the Catholic population here has grown and flourished here in Northern Ireland.

Indeed if Mr Eastwood looks at his own city of Londonderry, a staggering figure of little over 1,400 Protestants reside in the west bank of that city from a figure close to 9,000 in 1971!

Put simply, it just doesn’t add up Colum.

