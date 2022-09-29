News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Guess which side will back down

A letter from Dr DR Cooper

By Letters
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:09 am
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney with NI secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in talks yesterday
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney with NI secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in talks yesterday

Three weeks ago Simon Coveney publicly declared that whatever happened Northern Ireland must forever remain part of the EU single market for goods.

While the UK government’s proposals for reform of the Northern Ireland protocol all require that Northern Ireland should no longer be part of the EU single market.

Now there is rising optimism that a deal can be negotiated, so clearly one side or the other has indicated its willingness to back down; I think I can guess which side. If you choose to publish this letter, I suggest that ‘Another Tory cheat on the way’ could be a suitable heading.

Dr DR Cooper,

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Maidenhead, Berkshire

Northern IrelandSimon Coveney