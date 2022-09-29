Guess which side will back down
A letter from Dr DR Cooper
Three weeks ago Simon Coveney publicly declared that whatever happened Northern Ireland must forever remain part of the EU single market for goods.
While the UK government’s proposals for reform of the Northern Ireland protocol all require that Northern Ireland should no longer be part of the EU single market.
Now there is rising optimism that a deal can be negotiated, so clearly one side or the other has indicated its willingness to back down; I think I can guess which side. If you choose to publish this letter, I suggest that ‘Another Tory cheat on the way’ could be a suitable heading.
Dr DR Cooper,
Maidenhead, Berkshire