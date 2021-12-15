‘Happy and glorious... but not for us: UK-wide national anthem should be reserved for UK-wide competitors only’

NI players stand for God Save the Queen ahead of a clash with Italy; this letter-writer says that the anthem belongs to the whole UK, so it should only be played when a team is representing the entire UK – not just part of it

Scotland and Wales have their own anthems but when they play England they are in the odd position of listening to their own UK national anthem being played for the opposing team.

The national anthem belongs to all of the UK, so only if a sporting contender is representing the UK, for example Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton, should the national anthem be played.

Letter to the editor

England football should drop the national anthem and get their own, such as ‘Jerusalem’ which is already played at cricket internationals.

Thomas Stewart, Belfast BT4

