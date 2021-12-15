‘Happy and glorious... but not for us: UK-wide national anthem should be reserved for UK-wide competitors only’
Any discussion about dropping the playing of the UK national anthem at Northern Ireland football games should be widened out to include the UK’s use of it, specifically England football
(‘A joint anthem would be ploy to undermine Northern Ireland,’ Ben Lowry, December 11).
Scotland and Wales have their own anthems but when they play England they are in the odd position of listening to their own UK national anthem being played for the opposing team.
The national anthem belongs to all of the UK, so only if a sporting contender is representing the UK, for example Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton, should the national anthem be played.
England football should drop the national anthem and get their own, such as ‘Jerusalem’ which is already played at cricket internationals.
Thomas Stewart, Belfast BT4
