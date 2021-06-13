Hard to think of a better Northern Ireland envoy in the US than Trevor Ringland

Sinn Féin criticism of Trevor Ringland as an envoy for NI "was begrudging"

A chara,

The comments by Michelle O’Neill on the appointment of Trevor Ringland as a special envoy to promote Northern Ireland in the USA are both miserable and begrudging.

It would be hard to think of anyone better qualified to advance the interests of all sections of society here.

Letter to the editor

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Sinn Féin, and the DUP for that matter, could show a bit more local patriotism and some cross-community spirit at times.

Is mise le meas,

Liam Kennedy, Belfast BT7

