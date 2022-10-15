Hear my testimony in the face of a terminal cancer diagnosis

Letter to the editor

At the end of September I was diagnosed with Level 4 progressive lung cancer which has spread to other parts of the body.

The final diagnosis was made after a CAT scan in Belfast City Hospital ( there are only 2 such machines in Northern Ireland to meet the needs of 1.9 million people and the one in the Royal Victoria Hospital was out of action.

I now will undergo a a radio-therapy course and hopefully transfer to an immunotherapy therapy course. I’ve been told that without any treatment I would have about six months to live and with the other two I might survive for up to two years.

I wish to help those in my predicament who face the likelihood of death with fear and apprehension. I gave my testimony in First Derry Presbyterian Church on Sunday 2 October 2022 and is available on the Church Website.

If this Youtube rendition is unavailable, I can provide the link. Please contact [email protected]