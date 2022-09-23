Her late Majesty was and is Queen Elizabeth I and II

Letter to the editor

It is surely time for us to use the language of inclusivity in the United Kingdom.

Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, was called to her rest by divine grace in Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, among her loyal Scottish subjects.

As such she died as Queen of Scots, Elizabeth I, and lay in state in St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, the National Church in Scotlland and as such a Calvinist Presbyterian Church not an Anglican Church.

Then she lay in state in Westminster Hall as Elizabeth II, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

But in England and Scotland alike, as in Northern Ireland and Wales, she remains Elizabeth I and II.

In my view it is not appropriate that we refer to her routinely as Elizabeth II, as if she were merely the Queen of England.

She is now succeeded among us all by Charles III.

God Save The King.