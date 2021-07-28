Holier than thou Methodist church has no authority to condemn anyone else

Letter to the editor

I would like to respond to the article (‘Methodist leader criticises British Empire amid Carrick migrant controversy,’ July 27, page 8, see link below) where the leader of the Methodist church in Ireland has attacked Britain’s history of colonialism in an row over migrants being housed in a hotel in Carrickfergus.

Britain is not a racist country and this can be testified by the numbers of people of colour who daily risk their lives illegally crossing the channel trying to get into our wonderful country, in comparison to the small numbers of people of coloured heritage seeking to return to the nation of their ancestry.

Mr Yambasu quoted against those who hold legitimate concerns and arguments against illegal immigration Matthew 25: ... “I was hungry and you give me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you give me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did nothing.”

Let me tell Mr Yambasu that over the years the British people have given African nations billions, brought them medicines, taught them agricultural techniques, built schools and hospitals, and brought them Christianity. We give foreign aid, and raise millions through comic relief, sports relief, children in need, and other charities. We have taken our fair share of asylum seekers and immigrants to the detriment of resources for our own communities.

I would also like to quote from Matthew, 7: 3:5 “Thou hypocrite , first cast out the beam out of thine own eye : and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brothers eye.”

The Catholic church is worth trillions, and like all the churches I’m sure the Methodist has plenty of investments and owns property and before they preach to people to house immigrants maybe they should lead by example.

I would like to remind Mr Yambasu of John 8:7: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her“, and as the Methodist Church has recently affirmed that which God condemns as sin, ie same sex relationships, the Methodist church and its holier than thou clergy have no authority to condemn anyone else.

Leslie Marshall, Tandragee

