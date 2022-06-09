Honours list was missed opportunity to recognise care home staff

Letter to the editor

The Queen’s Birthday Honour list is I believe yet another missed opportunity to recognise the courage and dedication of care home staff during Covid-19.

Sometime in the future we will perhaps learn why Covid-19 had such a devastating impact in Northern Ireland care homes.

In the meantime, I cannot understand why care managers, nurses and care staff whose commitment to protecting our loved ones has never been in doubt have once again been overlooked for official recognition.