Honours list was missed opportunity to recognise care home staff

The Queen’s Birthday Honour list is I believe yet another missed opportunity to recognise the courage and dedication of care home staff during Covid-19.
Sometime in the future we will perhaps learn why Covid-19 had such a devastating impact in Northern Ireland care homes.
In the meantime, I cannot understand why care managers, nurses and care staff whose commitment to protecting our loved ones has never been in doubt have once again been overlooked for official recognition.
Gerry Cullen, (ex care home relative) Dungannon