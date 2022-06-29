Hoping that Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade is a Christian counter-attack

Pro and anti abortion protestors have gathered at the US Supreme Court since it ended the right to abortion

The American Supreme Court has ended the constitutional right to abortion.

Am I hoping against hope that this is the beginning of a counter-attack. That it will encourage Christians to end their policy of abstention and reluctance to engage. It’s time to blow the bugle, and attack the enemy lines. We need to display our colours and show them the whites of our eyes.

This is only a beginning, there will be many more battles to fight, there always is in a war. It’s an important victory, and a signal of intent. It should inspire Christians to join up and swell the ranks.

Letter to the editor

We have been on our knees that long, for the wrong reasons, they have seized up and we find it difficult to move out of the trenches. Some have reported us missing.

If we are not up for the fight, one way or another it’s time to move on. We are just taking up a space that others could fill. We should retire and be placed in convalescence.

This is a battle for the heart and soul of a Protestant community that is in terminal decline. It’s a battle for truth, and there is no discharge in this war.

Everything starts in America, and could spread here. It needs to, we have committed to unconditional surrender.