I am losing track of the DUP deadlines

Letter to the editor

So Sir Jeffrey has paused his oft repeated threat to collapse Stormont.

I believe he also threatened to walk away from Stormont if Westminster passes the Irish Language Act (It will).

Has that threat been paused too or is it still hanging like the sword of Damocles over a quivering Boris Johnson?

Don’t know anymore, there have been so many deadlines and ultimatums I have genuinely lost track.

It seems that the DUP and Sir Jeff are trying very hard to make themselves unelectable, in this they will be very, very successful come May.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

