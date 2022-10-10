I am surprised Jonathan Buckley wants to return to the unworkable Stormont

Letter to the editor

I read Jonathan Buckley’s article on Brexit, the Protocol and the political institutions with interest (October 6).

While I broadly agree with the thrust of his argument, I am surprised that, along with other unionist politicians he has this pining to get back to a political set up which has proved itself, again and again to be both morally corrupt and unworkable.

Sinn Fein/IRA collapsed Stormont over a botched heating scheme and then held everyone to ransom until they achieved an Irish Language Act. Surely unionists should take a leaf from the enemy’s book and refuse to return to government until there is root and branch reform of the current corrupt and dysfunctional system of government in Stormont.

What are our choices?

Scrap devolved government and go for some form of direct rule? If we were dealing with honourable politicians in Westminster, this would be an option. However, if such creatures exist there, they appear to have no influence. As the Anglo- Irish Agreement of 1985, and indeed the protocol itself, showed, one cannot trust Westminster politicians.

Which leaves us with some form of local devolved government. The problem with which is, that this is only available if both communities are involved in the government. This could possibly work if both communities were democrats and wanted the prosperity of the country. In Northern Ireland’s case, one community wants the destruction of the country, and the party that gets a sizable majority of its votes, aided in, and still glorifies in, a campaign of murder, which even the late Cardinal Daly judged to be an ‘unjust war’.

Yes, they have the votes, and we have to deal with them, but the question is, how closely?

Perhaps the best option is some form of ‘arm’s length’ power sharing, where each community runs its own affairs on its own areas and co-operates with the other where it is necessary, and when there is agreement by both parties. Surely this would be a more ethical and stable alternative to the omnishambles of the present stop-go Stormont system?

Granted, this would involve radical changes in how local councils are configured and would probably entail a Swiss-like Canton system. It would probably be more expensive to operate, but if it provides a stable government that allows all communities a say in their government, and yet cannot be overthrown if one section decides on a boycott, would the extra expense not be worth the money?

After the last assembly election, a number of unionist politicians and spokesmen spoke of the need for the unionist community to come together to chart a way forward for our community.

Perhaps now, in shadow of another election, they should back their fine words with some action and convene a unionist forum to chart a way ahead for our unionist people.