I can see no sign of pro Union book in any bookshops in Belfast city centre

The front cover to The Idea of the Union: Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The book is edited by John Wilson Foster and William Beattie Smith. Contributors include Lord Trimble, Graham Gudgin, Ray Bassett, Mike Nesbitt, Jeff Dudgeon and News Letter editor Ben Lowry. There is a foreword by Baroness Hoey . The book costs £12.99 and is printed by Blackstaff Press

Whether or not as a part of the ‘culture war’ the book ‘The Idea of the Union’ (see links below and page 16 of the weekend print edition) is not available to browse, buy, or both, anywhere that I know of in Belfast’s down-town central shopping area.

Hence readers who like to browse before either not buying or buying are denied the opportunity or they would have to hunt around elsewhere than in central Belfast.

What John Wilson Foster has to say in the extract published in the News Letter (‘London is the capital of Ireland,’ December 4) may come as a surprise but need not. We are a part of an archipelago as he rightly notes and he is right to note how much Ireland is involved in that.

Letter to the editor

Similarly abroad, the Irish — whether of the north or south — are to be found mixing with English, Scots, Welsh and others in clubs that are, whether of the embassy or not, under the umbrella term, British.

WA Miller, Belfast BT13

• Extract from ‘The Idea of the Union’ Dec 4: London is a cultural capital for the Irish

• Extract Dec 8: There is silence among the Irish about their relocation to Britain

• Extract from David Trimble, Nov 27: I feel betrayed by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which rips out the heart of the 1998 Belfast Agreement

• Book Review of ‘The Idea of the Union’ Nov 20: Unionist leaders should read this vital defence of NI’s place in UK

• Authors of ‘The Idea of the Union’ Oct 30: We probe Irish nationalist myths in our new book which defends the Union

