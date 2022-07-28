I congratulate those who uphold bonfire tradition

Letter to the editor

I thank Mr Carton (‘Burning effigies will not win unionists any friends,’ July 23, see link below) for his comments on my letter and respond briefly to some of his points.

I first note that he accepts (or at least does not dispute) that Freedom of Expression (protected by the ECHR) is a basic human right essential to the functioning of an open and democratic society.

He asks “why … hang an effigy of a living politician” on a bonfire when it is possible to protest in other ways including writing letters to the press.

My answer is that it is up to each person to choose how they wish to exercise their freedom of expression.

We do not all have the skills or inclination (as Mr Carton has) to write expressively and cogently to the press.

If someone instead prefers to protest strongly at the actions of IRA apologists (or any other political figure) by burning their effigy on a bonfire then that is their right and their legitimate choice.

His also suggests strong council involvement or control in the bonfire tradition and “…licenced bonfires, with Lambeg Drums, fireworks etc.”

Belfast City Council in its commemoration has just whitewashed the provisional IRA out of responsibility for ‘Bloody Friday’ and traumatised again many of the innocent victims.

If Belfast City Council got their hands on the eleventh night bonfires, I shudder to think of how they would demean and despoil our bonfire tradition.

The eleventh night bonfires are a vibrant expression of our culture and political opinions from the grass roots of our communities.

I congratulate those who give so selflessly of their time and effort to uphold these traditions and long may they continue with their good work.