I hope most voters will resist Irish republican trickery

Letter to the editor

Sinn Fein, and other party recruits lining up with them on the lack of Stormont power-sharing executive, are using current delivery difficulties to gradually destroy the shelter we enjoy as a member of the UK, currently disrupted by a border protocol.

Mandatory power-sharing is a system of government SF demand yet they now resent it being suspended in a way they did themselves.

The rest of our kingdom is not paralysed from delivering services through special trading arrangements with the EU, but that point does not suit those hoping to destroy our natural links with Britain.

The talking heads of IRA are creating an unnecessary choice between who we are and everyday services. If the border protocol is not repaired to reflect our national position in the UK in full, we are being made to accept a new constitutional order. I believe we are at a point of balance that will set the compass for many years to come.

At any forthcoming elections, I hope the majority will resist the trickery of Irish republicans and their recruits and remember our demand to remain as full citizens of UK.