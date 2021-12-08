I hope voters will remember which Stormont MLAs stood up for the fox and hare

Letter to the editor

Anti-hunt campaigners should not be too dis-heartened by the Assembly’s rejection of John Blair’s bill.

A similar bill back in 2010 was defeated by far greater margin, so one could argue that each vote will bring closer the day when the recreational hunting and killing of wild animals will be consigned to the pages of history.

The celebrated 19th century MP for Galway, Richard Martin (Humanity Dick) had to introduce his bills to protect animals several times before the Houses of Parliament enacted even the most basic animal welfare laws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Likewsie, many failed Private Members Bills preceded the 2004 Hunting Act in Britain that outlawed fox hunting, stag hunting, and hare coursing.

Persistence pays off.

Sinn Fein’s behaviour, however, was inexcusable. In February 2020 the party leader Mary Lou McDonald clearly stated that “Sinn Fein is opposed to fox hunting and will vote in favour of a ban”.

A whip was imposed to ensure that not one Sinn Fein MLA could vote for a measure that would have ended the infliction of immense and pointless suffering on so many foxes and hares across Northern Ireland. If only four of them had backed the bill it would have passed.

I hope voters will remember at the next election who stood up for the fox and the hare, and who gave the thumbs-down to persecuted wildlife.

John Fitzgerald, Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports, Co Kilkenny

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.