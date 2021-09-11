I just do not get the rationale behind the Northern Ireland Protocol

Letter to the editor

I would be grateful if any Europhiles could explain to me – in no more than one side of A4 – why we actually need the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I can’t see what real task there is for Revenue and Customs officials – after all, there are no quotas to count nor tariffs to collect.

And as for the famous sandwich-maker in Strabane who sells her goods in Letterkenny and Ballybofey, if she happens to use the ‘wrong kind of cooked ham’ for the picky European palette then surely that should be a matter for trading standards officials in County Donegal to address?

John Hoey, Newtownabbey

Ben Lowry