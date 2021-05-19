I read the article by Rev David Latimer with a sense of sadness

Letter to the editor

It was many years ago that David Latimer visited our church, and others, singing Gospel songs to help people come to Christ.

It was therefore with some sadness that I read his article (‘To prematurely push towards a border poll would only add to existing divisions,’ May 17) on possible reunification, border poll et al, which had no mention of God, Christ, the Bible, or the salvation needed by men and women on either side of the border.

Indeed, without the photographs, it would be difficult to know that the article had been written by a Christian minister.

Could he not have mentioned the impact of the Christian faith North and South? What about the immorality that the South has chosen and that’s been imposed on us in the North? Surely these things do matter?

I don’t know how David lost his way, but I sincerely hop that, in retirement, he’ll find a way back.

Philip Campbell (Rev), Newtownabbey

