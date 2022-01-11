Letter to the editor

With regard to the editorial ‘Under the surface of Mary Lou McDonald’s words is the old Sinn Fein worldview’ December 30 (see link below):

Of course Mary Lou McDonald (Rathgar and Cabra) is plausible.

She was educated by me in English I (Medieval and Renaissance English) in the world’s greatest university, Trinity College Dublin, the equal of Oxford and Cambridge until the Brits cut off the funding in December 1920. (471 Dead in World War I).

Along with Shane Paul O’Doherty (Wormwood Scrubs, BA MA D.Phil), an absolute pest in my Gawain seminars.

Along with Quentin Letts, making a fool of himself on the rapids at Symonds Yat and endangering his family.

I think he’s writing for the English Times now after a varied career. Cut his teeth on Piranha (TCD).

Pity that the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Party are not so plausible.

Where were they educated? Surely not at Queen’s.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

