If America and Britain really want to help Ukraine, cancel its debt burden

One of the best ways to assist Ukraine would be to help with its burden of debt.

This country due to its debt has been living with austerity for many years due to serious demands on it by the International Monetary Fund. An organisation run by the US. We in Ireland are familiar with these harsh measures. If the US and Britain and others want to really help. I encourage them to end the debt burden.

Paul Doran, Dublin 22

