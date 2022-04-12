If Article 16 is on table, it is out of sight
A letter from Freda E Woods:
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:46 am
On Friday April 8, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, said that Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘still on the table’.
What the prime minister doesn’t say it has gathered so much dust, that it is hidden from view!
The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, needs to get into top gear and have the matter of Article 16 settled once and for all to the benefit of the whole of the United Kingdom.
Freda E Woods, Bangor, BT19