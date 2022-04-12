If Article 16 is on table, it is out of sight

Letter to the editor

On Friday April 8, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, said that Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘still on the table’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What the prime minister doesn’t say it has gathered so much dust, that it is hidden from view!

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, needs to get into top gear and have the matter of Article 16 settled once and for all to the benefit of the whole of the United Kingdom.