Letter to the editor

We all know that people are struggling right now with all the rising costs of living.

Stormont’s finance minister, Conor Murphy, tells us that he has millions of British government money to hand out if only the DUP would let him.

Yet if Sinn Fein and the SDLP had their way we wouldn’t be in the UK and so these millions wouldn’t be available, maybe people should remember that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government have already shown that they can over-ride Stormont when they want and this extra financial aid could be another case in point.