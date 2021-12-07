If tunnel is too complicated then we should reopen Cairnryan rail line

Letter to the editor

A rail tunnel to Belfast will have many advantages — and should go ahead (‘The estimated cost of the Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge is absurd and seems deliberately far too high,’ Nov 4).

Obstacles can be eased by micro reforms to planning and construction processes.

If however government puts the tunnel concept on the “too complicated” list then the onus is firmly on them to take substitute measures short of a fixed link. These must include the reinstatement of the Anglo-Scottish border lines and their connection to the Cairnryan Port via reinstatement of the old Cairnryan military line. And such a connection must include rail freight facilities.

Freight and passengers alike must be able to get with ease by train from likes of London and Birmingham to Cairnryan for maritime passage to Belfast and Larne.

The air passenger duty needs to be wholly scrapped for UK domestic flights. Any loss of revenue would be offset by more internal trade and transactions and that looks after revenue in itself.

The expansion of all three ‘London’ airports would make more room for more domestic flights including with reference to Belfast. And let’s not forget the role of Heathrow in being a gateway for UK freight including northern Irish freight to global markets.

John Barstow, Pulborough, West Sussex

