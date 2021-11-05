‘Imposing Irish act is basically constitutional change – and a threat to peace’

Westminster is taking a very big gamble by going over the head of Stormont by introducing Irish language legislation.

The move is controversial and effectively reimposes direct-rule by the Northern Ireland Office.

It is well known that Sinn Féin has been lobbying the Secretary of State for some time to put Irish on the statute books and it would seem they have got their way.

However, the consequences of such legislation are profound, as it has been in the Republic.

It will automatically create a double administration and bureaucracy and serious disputes will certainly arise over its implementation.

The cost of interpretative services are in the millions across the civil service for a language which is rarely spoken outside of classrooms by teachers paid to speak and teach it.

Double signs and services will appear on everything one can imagine: road signs, public building signs, estate signs, signs on public transport, hospitals, ATM machines, government documents, Irish language broadcasting, the list is never-ending.

Compulsory Irish may come in for some or all schools, as we have seen in the Republic, depending on what legislation says.

This will be a massive change for Northern Ireland and has the potential to cause serious trouble and destabilise the fragile peace.

One also has to wonder why Ulster-Scots has not been legislated for, and why is Irish or Gaelic so imperative – or it is to suit Sinn Féin and their united Ireland agenda who interestingly speak far more English than Irish?

Westminster has made what amounts to a constitutional change, bar enactment, in Northern Ireland’s administrative infrastructure.

Now they have to live with it and be totally responsible for its fallout.

Maurice Fitzgerald, Shanbally, Co Cork

