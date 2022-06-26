In the past terrorists were hanged, now they are at the heart of government

Letter to the editor

Sir Henry Wilson was, as Jonathan Buckley points out (‘Honouring a war hero,’ June 23, see link below), “murdered by cowardly IRA terrorists”.

In like manner so too were hundreds of members of the Ulster Special Constabulary (USC), RUC, UDR and Northern Ireland Prison Service murdered by cowardly IRA terrorists.

There is however one significant difference between the terrorists who murdered Sir Henry and those who murdered members of the security forces in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Those who murdered Sir Henry received the just reward of their deeds, both gunmen being convicted, sentenced to death and hanged.

Their successors in PIRA however, rather than facing the full rigours of the law, have been elevated to the heart of government in Northern Ireland. Such is the abominable out working of the Belfast/St Andrews agreement.

Regrettably I must remind Mr Buckley that it is he and his party who have been the chief implementors of that sordid system of government that sees terrorists rewarded with the highest offices of the land.