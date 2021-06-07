Installing a new first minister now might not much help Edwin Poots

Letter to the editor

Will Arlene Foster be first minister this time next week?

Friday in Enniskillen at the British Irish Council would be a natural finishing point, after this week’s major meeting on the NI Protocol between Maroš Šefčovič and Lord Frost.

Will she bow out gracefully next weekend before things hit the fan with Edwin Poots or do some more heavy lifting on both the protocol and languages before departing on her planned date?

Perhaps Poots needs her more now than he had previously thought?

Poots will not want to be outshone at the North-South meeting in Dublin next week.

It seems to be Givan for first minster unless there is a huge blunder next week, such as Sinn Fein deciding they will not co-operate.

It is debatable whether having, or not having, a new first minister will make any difference to Poots’s credibility as DUP leader.

Gareth Burns, Kircubbin

