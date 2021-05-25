IRA funeral breach exposed lawless nature of republicans

Sinn Fein were given licence to do as they pleased, at this funeral with its grotesque show of strength

The well published events surrounding the Bobby Storey funeral are simply a manifestation of the wider appeasement process which has gone on throughout the entire peace process.

The unique set of circumstances by way of the Covid regulations has merely exposed the lawless nature of Sinn Fein and their Irish republican bedfellows.

Had it not been for the fact that these well documented regulations were being strictly enforced on the ordinary law abiding public, while at the same time Sinn Fein were given licence to do as they pleased, this funeral with its grotesque show of strength by a proscribed criminal organisation, would have passed off without incident, and the ordinary citizen would have been expected to just shrug their shoulders and get on with it.

Letter to the editor

This is the truth people need to waken up to.

How long are we going to be expected to listen to all the excuses trotted out under the guise that ‘exceptional circumstances’ pertain in this ‘post conflict society’?

How long are we expected to pander to the very people who brought the ‘conflict’ about in the first place, and how long is the Sinn Fein ‘tail’ going to be permitted to wag the policing and justice ‘dog’ in this country?

Ken McFarland, Omagh

——— ———

