Ireland out-smarts mighty All Blacks

Letter to the editor

‘Contrast the attractive ball and footwork skills of the All Blacks with the brutish bulldozing of the Irish.’

Is the ultimate compliment to the successful Irish rugby team to be found in a letters column comment from a New Zealand newspaper?

The bulldozing-‘ballerinas in green’-outran, out kicked, outmuscled, outsmarted and outscored the once mighty All Blacks.

Their fans will also be able to outwit and counter negative comment from deflated and frustrated New Zealand supporters.