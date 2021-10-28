Ireland was like many other states in being neutral during World War II

Letter to the editor

Samuel Morrison’s letter on Monday (‘I’m sorry the Queen is unwell but don’t regret that she missed Armagh service,’ October 25, see link below) is not being fair in suggesting that a Taoiseach of Ireland, the late Mr Éamon De Valera, or indeed Ireland the country, was supportive of 20th century Nazism.

Ireland, like many independent states, was neutral during World War II.

For instance, the United States was neutral until attacked by Imperial Japan.

Sweden, Turkey, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland were also neutral; according to Mr Morrison’s line of reasoning these states, including the US, are open to the accusation not being unsympathetic to Nazism.

States that were neutral, or tried to be neutral, were in an invidious position if they were vulnerable to invasion by one or other of the major WWII protagonists.

For instance, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway tried to remain neutral but, they were invaded and overrun by Nazi Germany.

Iceland and the Faroe islands were invaded and taken over by the UK, as was Iran (in conjunction with the Soviet Union).

I very much appreciate that the UK didn’t invade and violate Ireland’s neutrality.

However, a neutral Ireland was advantageous to the UK and its military allies.

For example, thousands of allied escapees were helped, and, possibly, saved from death, through the good offices of Ireland’s diplomats in Europe.

Sam Derry who worked in conjunction with Father Hugh O’Flaherty (Vatican Pimpernel) were instrumental in saving many thousands of allied escapees.

The former wrote an account of the work, ‘Rome Escape Line’.

I understand that many persecuted people were likewise saved through the good offices of neutral Ireland’s diplomatic service.

Éamon de Valera (Dev) was responsible for foreign affairs and so, this humanitarian assistance — to the UK and persecuted people — would not have taken place without Dev’s knowledge and authority.

Micheál O’Cathail, By email

