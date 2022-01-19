Is male violence a reaction to rising status of women?

Letter to the editor

The horrific murder of a talented young woman in broad day-light on a frequented path is a frightening reflection on our society.

It follows many other well-publicised killings of women and must leave many women afraid every time they leave their homes.

The irony is that many more women are attacked and abused in their own homes.

Is it because women are now as well-educated as men, lead independent lives, and are able to out-class them in the workplace, that men use their physical strength to bolster their egos?

There must be more control of access to pornography and more control of social media, where hateful messages are spread.

School-age girls are being frightened by bullying, misogynistic Facebook messages from their male classmates.

Young people must be encouraged to talk to family, to friends and to teachers as well as organisations like Childline, when they feel threatened or frightened.

Margaret Marshall, Belfast BT8

