It hasn’t sunk in yet, but unionism’s days of dominance are gone

Those in positions of leadership in the unionist community have failed us, and need to be swept away in an atmosphere of revolutionary fervour: there needs to be root and branch change!

We are long past the stage of tinkering and sticking plaster solutions. We have done this in the past, but it just delayed the inevitable.

We are now faced with major surgery and have to go under the knife. Such has been our neglect there is no guarantee this will save us, but we have no choice. If we recover, we may regain sufficient strength to enter into serious negotiations on our future.

Like it or not, we have to engage with Irish nationalism, but it has to be done from a position of strength and mutual respect.

At the moment our community is weak and divided: Irish nationalism, on the up, would take advantage of that. They too, just like us, when they work their way into a commanding position, can become insufferable and arrogant.

Our politicians and our schools have neglected our history and our culture: in many cases they are not even aware of it.

A liberal spirit and a culture of political correctness has invaded the schools, our institutions and the churches, and is draining away our lifeblood. We are now on a drip and life support. That will help us to survive, but we’ll have no quality of life. The tide of history will simply pass us by.

Boris betrayed us, but it has shaken us out of our apathy. It hasn’t sunk in yet but our years of dominance are over.

We are now just another minority, in danger of being swept away in a tide of change.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

