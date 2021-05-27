It is mystifying why Northern Ireland business groups support the protocol

Letter to the editor

On January 19 I wrote about what I seemed to me like “the cosy consensus” between Northern Ireland business representatives and Mark Carruthers on the Sunday Politics show of two days earlier (see link below).

Anyone watching the interviews with the business representatives would have been reassured that the protocol problems were caused by teething problems and all would be well soon.

This was of course the line also being taken by the protocol’s political supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely, some five months later it is still not teething problems that has caused increased prices and a reduced range of products for consumers and issues with the supply of drugs for the treatment of cancer patients.

A survey released by Manufacturing NI indicates that 77% of those surveyed reported a negative impact on business, 93% report an increase in the cost of raw materials and 86% report an increase in transport costs.

It is now clear that the protocol will permanently increase living costs, and according to recent reports, reduce the availability of life saving medical treatment for everyone in Northern Ireland.

It is understandable that the SDLP, Alliance and Sinn Fein who facilitated and supported the introduction of the protocol continue to argue for its retention. However it is mystifying as why businesses continue to provide support for arrangements that would appear to be to the disadvantage of almost everyone in Northern Ireland.

James Martin, Dromore, Co Down

Letter Jan 19: Business groups have questions to answer on Irish Sea border, yet BBC did not reflect that

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/business-groups-also-have-questions-answer-irish-sea-border-yet-bbc-discussion-did-not-reflect-3105079

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe