It is not all plain sailing for Ireland in its dealings with EU

Letter to the editor

You letter correspondent, James Martin, is right to complain about the quality of BBC NI when it comes to political interviews (‘Leo Varadkar gets an easy interview on BBC Northern Ireland,’ July 18, see link below).

He seems to assume, however, that all is plain sailing, or near enough, for Varadkar and Martin in their dealings with Brussels.

But just as Poland was recently reminded (concerning the intake of a quota of refugees from the Middle East and beyond) Brussels is supreme in certain respects over Warsaw so similarly supreme over Dublin.

Was there a reminder of this — to raise the question in your columns once again — in Brussels ‘forgetting’ some while ago to inform Dublin first, when it contemplated blocking medical supplies to London, that the EU international border partitions Ireland?

Might it be, James Martin might consider, that the BBC NI can only get interviews with Varadkar on condition that certain questions are not raised?