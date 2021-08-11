It is not surprising that the DUP leader would prefer to stay as an MP

Letter to the editor

It was an interesting article in Monday’s News Letter re Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (‘Donaldson to lead DUP as MP,’ Aug 9, see link below).

According to the Sunday Times none of the DUP MLAs volunteered to stand aside and let the party leader take a seat in Stormont, where he could be first minister or joint first minister or whatever you wish to call it.

A cynic might say that this does away with the problem of a by-election in Lagan Valley where the outcome would be extremely difficult to call at present.

If that had happened both Alliance and the TUV would have been salivating at the chance of taking a Westminster seat from the DUP.

A cynic might also say that if some brave soul had stood aside and allowed Sir Jeff into Stormont then his tenure there might have been short lived, no longer than May 22 or earlier if Stormont falls again before that date.

There is no such thing as a safe DUP seat anymore, those days are long past.

Given the depth of feeling in the unionist community in regard to the DUP’s performance of late there is an almost tangible desire abroad to give them an electoral kicking.

No doubt Sir Jeffrey is well aware of such feeling.

He stated that he would be better placed in London anyway given that there is where the current problems arose from and presumably he can convince Boris to realise the error of his ways.

Oh and he might boycott North-South meetings (again) if things don’t work out.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

——— ———

