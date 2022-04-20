It is not unfair to require people to be able to speak a language for a job

Letter to the editor

With regard to the letter from John F Hyland, from Killiney, Co Dublin (‘Non Irish speakers here in the Republic face fresh discrimination under new law,’ April 16, see link below).

The requirement to speak Irish is not discriminatory, as it is a skill that can be learned if the person is willing.

Neither is it discriminatory to require a person to speak other languages, such as french, German or Chinese, to fulfil a work position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is only deemed discrimination when the request is for something you cannot change, but could still do the work required, such as age, religion, sexual orientation, creed, race, skin colour and physical ability.

A language is a skill that can be learned and so cannot be claimed as discriminatory if it is required and you do not have it.

If a post requires someone to be medically trained and they are not, they cannot claim discrimination.

Likewise if a position requires someone that has mechanical knowledge and the applicant does not have such, they cannot claim discrimination.

If a job requires a French or English speaker and the applicant cannot speak either, there is no discrimination.

If Irish is required and the applicant does not have Irish or does not want to learn Irish, then that is a choice made by the applicant and it is most definitely not discrimination.

Like everything else in life the more skills you have, the greater selection of options one has.

Any language can be learned and added to your skill set, if you don’t want to learn it, that’s your choice, you limit your own options, but it is not discriminatory.

This new law will not be enacted until 2030, ample warning and plenty of time to up skill for anyone wanting to avail of the new positions.

If you choose not to up skill, then don’t complain about your lack of requirements for the positions available.