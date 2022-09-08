It is now time for a unity referendum

I note we have another new Northern Secretary and frankly I have loss count the amount of Northern Secretaries there have been over the last two decades.

It was noted that the latest secretary got the job after many prominent Tories refused the take this position. A sad reflection on that job.

Surely it is time for a referendum on Irish unity in the six counties and that Ireland can be rid of the of the British government and our people can look after its own affairs, be they Protestant, Catholic, Dissenter or whatever hue they may belong too.