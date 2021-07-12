It is time for nationalists to show some tolerance of our culture

A huge bonfire is built in the loyalist Kilcooley area of Bangor Co Down to usher in the Twelfth commemorations. Bonfires are now being targeted Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Every year in the run up to the annual Battle of the Boyne celebrations we see nationalists take aim at a new target, from Orange men returning home from their church service at Drumcree to this year’s bonfire in Tigers Bay.

It seems nationalists once again prove that the sight of any sort of unionist culture is unacceptable.

Since the implementation of the appeasement process 23 years ago nationalists have got used to demanding and unionists to conceding but economic alignment with the Irish republic through the Northern Ireland Protocol is a step to far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Unionists have woken up to realise they have no more left to give.

It is time for nationalists to show some respect and tolerance to their unionists neighbours and stop attacking our culture.

Darrin Foster, TUV, Portadown

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe