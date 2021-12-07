It is time to wise up in your battle against Covid rules, Sammy Wilson

Letter to the editor

Sammy Wilson’s use of the cancer waiting lists (‘I have no apology to make for Covid joke tweet,’ December 3, see link below) in an attempt to defend his comments on Covid regulations is deceptive.

People are being denied access to treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses because so many unvaccinated patients are occupying intensive care (ICU) beds for so long. Had these people been vaccinated, they would have been less likely to catch Covid in the first place, with those that did catch Covid being less ill and less likely to need ICU beds.

Anything that encourages vaccination or mask wearing helps reduce waiting times for all patients with cancer or any other disease.

Sammy in his comments admits that ICU beds are full, that hospitals are under pressure.

His continued battle against mask wearing and attempts to delay or undermine support for other Covid health restrictions does not enhance or protect our freedoms. It simply increases the likelihood of a crisis in our hospitals, followed by the need for another lockdown that will damage our economy and place more severe restrictions on our citizens.

Time to wise up, Sammy.

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6

