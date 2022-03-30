It is wrong for Northern Ireland to dump its waste overseas – especially on Third World nations

A computer-generated image of the proposed Hightown incinerator on the outskirts of Glengormley, Newtownabbey – just to the north of Belfast

SDLP minister Nichola Mallon, for the quite laudable reasons of protecting the climate and the encouragement of recycling, refused planning permission for a waste incineration plant in the Belfast area.

I’d ask the minister to take the next logical and ethical step and stop the export of waste by N. Ireland councils for incineration and landfill.

Last year local councils exported one quarter of million tonnes of waste to northern European countries like Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands for incineration, and to countries such as Gabon and Ghana for landfill.

Letter to the editor

Minister Mallon should accept that if waste incineration is unacceptable in N. Ireland for her stated reasons, then it is unacceptable to incinerate N. Ireland waste in other countries – and it is totally unacceptable for N. Ireland to dump it’s waste ‘on the cheap’ in many Third World countries.

Gerry Cullen, Dungannon

——— ———

