It is wrong for Northern Ireland to dump its waste overseas – especially on Third World nations
A letter from Gerry Cullen:
SDLP minister Nichola Mallon, for the quite laudable reasons of protecting the climate and the encouragement of recycling, refused planning permission for a waste incineration plant in the Belfast area.
I’d ask the minister to take the next logical and ethical step and stop the export of waste by N. Ireland councils for incineration and landfill.
Last year local councils exported one quarter of million tonnes of waste to northern European countries like Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands for incineration, and to countries such as Gabon and Ghana for landfill.
Minister Mallon should accept that if waste incineration is unacceptable in N. Ireland for her stated reasons, then it is unacceptable to incinerate N. Ireland waste in other countries – and it is totally unacceptable for N. Ireland to dump it’s waste ‘on the cheap’ in many Third World countries.
Gerry Cullen, Dungannon
For more political news, click here:
Bryson dubs Simon Coveney a ‘meddling aggressor’ saying the Dublin government ‘swans around NI as if they own the place’
——— ———
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Visit
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.
Ben Lowry, Editor