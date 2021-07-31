Letter to the editor

The dispute at Braniel Primary School is a microcosm of a malaise ravaging the Protestant community. Our community is in disarray, leaderless, and rudderless. Having no strong convictions we drift at the mercy of well-organised elements. We have failed to promote our own culture and no longer know who we are.

Most have no faith, history, culture – or hope. Ulster is a mission field and needs missionaries prepared to give up their comfortable lifestyles, and shine light into darkness.

We can object as much as we like, but our communities and children suffer from neglect, and are wide open to the plausible message from a host of false prophets. I have no doubt that the people who drive Gaelic ‘conversion therapy’ are well intentioned, but they have no conception of its political ramifications the harm it does.

We have failed to promote our culture and with no deep roots we risk being blown over by winds of change, blowing from the south.

The nationalist community, through the church, their schools, and the GAA have been building for generations, and I admire them for that — we could learn from it.

They have grown to such an extent that they are now poised to carry their message into uncharted territory.

If we are not so inclined to match that, then others will see the need, and meet it. It may not have been their intention but the Gaels have thrown down the gauntlet.

If we are not prepared to pick it up, it will be the measure of our neglect.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

