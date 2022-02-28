It says a lot about Ukrainian character that their men stay to fight for country

Letter to the editor

There seems to me to be a difference between the Ukraine and all those Middle Eastern Countries.

The refugees from the Middle East were mostly young men, but from Ukraine only women and children. The men stay behind to fight for their country.

That says a lot about the character of the Ukraine people who must be given all possible help, whereas the young men from the Middle East should be sent back to fight for their countries.

George Johnston, Carrowdore, Co Down

