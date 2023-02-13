President Michael D. Higgins presents the President’s Cup to Derry City football captain Will Patching at the Brandywell on Friday evening. President Higgins' relaxed attendance was as though he was at home. Photo: George Sweeney

I think it rather remiss of the secretary of state's advisors to recommend that Christopher Heaton-Harris should attend Friday's match at the Brandywell Stadium in Londonderry.

At a time when unionists are frequently and rightly suspicious of the Westminster government's intentions for Northern Ireland, it is highly insensitive to have a government minister attend an event such as The President of Ireland's Cup.

The associated insult and injury are compounded by President Higgins' relaxed attendance as though he were at home.

Letters to editor