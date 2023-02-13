It was insensitive of the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to attend Brandywell football match at this time
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
I think it rather remiss of the secretary of state's advisors to recommend that Christopher Heaton-Harris should attend Friday's match at the Brandywell Stadium in Londonderry.
At a time when unionists are frequently and rightly suspicious of the Westminster government's intentions for Northern Ireland, it is highly insensitive to have a government minister attend an event such as The President of Ireland's Cup.
The associated insult and injury are compounded by President Higgins' relaxed attendance as though he were at home.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry