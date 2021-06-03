It would be farcical now to prosecute unionists who protest against protocol

A Black Lives Matter event in Belfast on June 6, where protestors were fined. Photo Pacemaker Press

We have what seems to me like another crazy decision by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS): the lack of prosecution at the Black Lives Matter protest, following on from the decision over the republican funeral in West Belfast.

This shows the state that our justice system is in.

It seemed to many of us like this was inevitable that this decision would be taken after the republican funeral debacle.

Letter to the editor

For the police to make another grovelling apology could look like the tail is wagging the dog.

How difficult it must be for the police on the ground to police the pandemic rules and keep the peace in Northern Ireland.

The whole justice system needs to be completely overhauled.

These decisions need to be challenged and the heads of the PPS need to tell the public much more about how they came to these conclusions.

The excuses so far are unsatisfactory.

One thing is for certain: any prosecutions being considered after the peaceful protests by the unionist community against the protocol would be farcical.

Two-tier policing must be completely annulled.

The police should stop the evidence gathering through camera surveillance unless there is violence because in another incident it seemed to count for little.

Anything less will be more evidence of two-tier policing.

I think you call it parity of esteem.

John Mulholland, Doagh

