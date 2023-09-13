Jamie Bryson: Let me tell Steve Baker this - I wear the badge 'unionist hardliner' with pride

Jamie Bryson says: 'No self respecting unionist or loyalist will ever compromise, weaken or give in on the Union'

The comments of Steve Baker are yet another effort to bully unionists, and tell those of us opposed to the Protocol to sit down, shut up and swallow the misleading claims on the Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the footing that I presume I am one of the people Baker refers to as a unionist hardliner- and I wear that badge with pride- let me send a clear message back to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No self respecting unionist or loyalist will ever compromise, weaken or give in on the Union. Returning to Stormont requires implementing the subjugation of the Union, and that is something that no self respecting unionist will ever do.

Steve Baker needs to understand that he can engage in all the megaphone diplomacy he wants, but unionism isn’t for budging. Unlike him, some of us when we draw a line in the sand mean what we say.

If Baker wanted to further entrench unionism then he has done so with his patronising tones. He could well ignite a winter of discontent and a return to peaceful protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He seems to believe that unionists are incapable of forming their own views and instead are led by the nose by a few hardliners. How demeaning of the unionist electorate.

The sneering Steve Baker act ceased to be interesting or effective long ago. If he wants power sharing back then he should turn his mind to restoring the Union.