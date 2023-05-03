The loyalist Jamie Bryson and Simon Hoare MP at Queen's University during the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Belfast Agreement on Wednesday April 19 2023. Like Bertie Ahern, Mr Hoare listened intently and engaged with the viewpoints set out

I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the Queen’s University Belfast Agreement 25th anniversary event event two weeks ago. The three-day event provided a unique opportunity to bring a unionist message on the pernicious impact of the Protocol Framework and why no unionist should ever collaborate in its imposition, and in addition to set out the view that the Belfast Agreement is, and always was, fundamentally imbalanced in favour of nationalism.

A journalist remarked to me that they believed some were trying to ‘woo’ me and soften my stance. If anyone had that agenda they will be disappointed. I am as opposed to the imbalanced 1998 agreement, and Union-subjugating protocol, as I have ever been. If anyone thinks that is ever going to change, then they ought not to waste their time.

It was however particularly welcome to have another lengthy meeting with Bertie Ahern, and also (remarkably) to spend a number hours with Simon Hoare MP, the Chairman of the NI Affairs Committee. Whilst Mr Ahern is a veteran of engagements with unionists/loyalists (and I have yet to hear anyone who worked with him from our background speak ill of him), Mr Hoare has not – in my view – had the same exposure particularly to grassroots unionist/loyalist viewpoints. Whilst the content of private meetings is, naturally, private, I can say that Mr Ahern listened intently to the position set out on the Protocol Framework, and asked probing and challenging questions. Each question sought to enhance his understanding of how unionism/loyalism felt, and how those concerns could be addressed.

Letters to editor

In his article in this newspaper on the Belfast Agreement anniversary (‘I understand unionist concerns, yet we have a balanced accommodation,’ May 1, see link below), the value of such challenging engagement was demonstrated. The former Irish prime minister expressly stated not once, but twice, that unionist/loyalist concerns were sincere and must be addressed. This stands in stark contrast to the patronising, dismissive and bullying tone adopted by Messrs Baker and Heaton-Harris. Their negative contributions has not moved unionism/loyalism one millimetre; in fact if recent polling is to believed, the position has hardened significantly.

I would trust the word of Bertie Ahern (and, to be clear, that does not read across to the present Irish government, with whom relationships are fatally damaged), more than I would trust the Northern Ireland Office (NIO). At least with Mr Ahern you know where you stand; he is an Irish nationalist and wants a united Ireland. That is perfectly legitimate, but at least he is willing to genuinely seek to understand unionism/loyalism and understands why one community will not yield to subjugation.

The NIO ought to have a good long hard look at themselves and the manner by which they have treated the unionist/loyalist community in Northern Ireland. In regards Mr Hoare, despite our robust differences in the past, he too listened intently and engaged with the viewpoints set out. I note that at the NI Affairs Committee last week, Mr Hoare made a remarkable contribution setting out how trust amongst unionist/loyalists had been damaged, and pressed on whether legislation would be forthcoming to remedy the breach of the Acts of Union.

Unionism/loyalism must take our case to every audience willing to listen. However, the message must be (and from all aside from the UUP, I trust is) clear. The Protocol Framework must be removed, and NI’s place in the Union restored. In the absence of that, there is no basis for power sharing. No self-respecting unionist should ever collaborate in the implementation of the subjugation of the Union. The government ought to adopt the approach of Bertie Ahern and Simon Hoare: listen and understand, rather than patronising.

Jamie Bryson, NI Director of Policy, Centre for the Union, Donaghadee